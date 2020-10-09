Deal

Acer's spectacular Ryzen-powered Swift 3 laptop is affordable again

The Acer Swift 3 is $655 at Amazon right now after spending the summer around $680.

acer swift 1
Gordon Mah Ung

It’s not Zen 3, but an affordable laptop we loved, powered by an AMD mobile chip we loved, is finally available at a sane price right now. Amazon is selling the Acer Swift 3 for $655. This laptop has been up around $680 for most of the summer and only recently came back to its MSRP range. It’s a steal, especially compared to laptops with Intel’s rival processors inside.

The Acer Swift 3 earned our Editors’ Choice award and 4.5 stars out of five in our review. “This laptop is so fast, it actually can compete with larger, pricier gaming and content-creation laptops in CPU tasks,” we said.

The Acer Swift 3 features a 14-inch IPS display with 1080p resolution. It has 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and Amazon Alexa built-in.

As for the processor, it’s the Ryzen 7 4700U, which has eight cores, eight threads, a base clock of 2.0GHz, and a maximum boost clock of 4.1GHz. Despite that lack of multi-threading this CPU still has standout performance. “The Ryzen 7 4700U delivers simply stunning performance that raises the bar for what we’ve come to expect of U-class laptops,” we said in our review.

It’s a fantastic laptop, with a fantastic processor, that’s finally back to a fantastic price.

[Today’s deal: Acer Swift 3 for $655 at Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
