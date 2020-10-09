Acer's spectacular Ryzen-powered Swift 3 laptop is affordable again

It’s not Zen 3, but an affordable laptop we loved, powered by an AMD mobile chip we loved, is finally available at a sane price right now. Amazon is selling the Acer Swift 3 for $655. This laptop has been up around $680 for most of the summer and only recently came back to its MSRP range. It’s a steal, especially compared to laptops with Intel’s rival processors inside.

The Acer Swift 3 earned our Editors’ Choice award and 4.5 stars out of five in our review. “This laptop is so fast, it actually can compete with larger, pricier gaming and content-creation laptops in CPU tasks,” we said.

The Acer Swift 3 features a 14-inch IPS display with 1080p resolution. It has 8GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and Amazon Alexa built-in.

As for the processor, it’s the Ryzen 7 4700U, which has eight cores, eight threads, a base clock of 2.0GHz, and a maximum boost clock of 4.1GHz. Despite that lack of multi-threading this CPU still has standout performance. “The Ryzen 7 4700U delivers simply stunning performance that raises the bar for what we’ve come to expect of U-class laptops,” we said in our review.

It’s a fantastic laptop, with a fantastic processor, that’s finally back to a fantastic price.

[Today’s deal: Acer Swift 3 for $655 at Amazon.]