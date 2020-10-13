Best Prime Day deals on PC laptops

These Amazon Prime Day PC laptop deals could be as good as it gets this year. If anything, laptop prices have been going up across the board because everyone needs a PC to work or study from home. As a result, mid-priced mainstream models (roughly $400 to $900) tend to sell out quickly, leaving late shoppers to choose between budget-busting high-end models, or lower-priced options with lots of compromises.

Our top picks from Amazon Prime Day reflect that trend—as of midnight, the best two deals are in the high range. But they have the flair that warrants the cash: the Duo in particular has a unique two-display design.

Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

$1,149.99 - Gigabyte Aero 15 (39% off) This laptop is normally $1,900, so the Prime Day deal is indeed a good one. It has a stunning AMOLED display and a high-octane configuration built for content creators.

Top tech sales during Prime Day

Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now: