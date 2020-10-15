Score $1,790 worth of technical SEO and Google Ad training for just $50

It goes without saying that every web-based business owner wants to be successful. But if they don’t apply search engine optimization techniques, then they’re crippling their chances before they even get started. That’s why we’re offering The Ultimate Google Ads and SEO Certification Bundle right now for just $49.99.

This package, which includes over $1,790 worth of training, is perfect for small and medium-sized businesses that want to increase profitability. It features nine courses, all of which are accessible via the web, that break down some of the more technical details of search engine optimization and services like Google Ads so you can reap the same rewards that big corporations do.

Best of all, you don’t need to be a computer whiz to understand the content. That’s because it’s presented in a beginner-friendly way so that anyone can make sense of it. And each course is highly rated by current and past students, so you’ll rest assured knowing that you’re getting the most bang for your education buck. At this price, the bundle should pay for itself many times over.

The Ultimate Google Ads & SEO Certification Bundle - $49.99



See Deal



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.