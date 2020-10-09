Deal

A rare Intel CPU deal: The 8-core Core i7-10700 is $40 off at Walmart

Walmart is selling the Intel "Comet Lake-S Core i7-10700 for $311.

Contributor, PCWorld |

corei7locked
Intel

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 5000 CPUs look pretty exciting, while Intel's next-gen Rocket Lake-S chips, due out between January and early spring, may (or may not) hold promise. But if you want a kick-ass gaming processor at a good value right now for your desktop, look no further than Walmart. The big box retailer is selling the Intel Core i7-10700 for $311. That's close to $40 off the price you'll find elsewhere.

The Core i7-10700 features eight cores with 16 threads. It has a base clock of 2.9GHz and a boost of 4.8GHz. It's not quite as powerful as our favorite high end gaming CPU, the Core i9-10900KS, but it's extremely close. This would be a fantastic gaming chip, and for hundreds less than the Core i9 flagship.

You'll have to make do with the Core i7-10700's stock speeds, however, as this is not an overclockable processor. The unlocked (and far pricier) Core i7-10700K has slightly faster clock speeds, but the core and thread count is the same as the K-less CPU.

With a boost that comes close to 5GHz, the Core i7-10700 should perform admirably. At $311 it's an excellent buy and nearly $70 cheaper than its overclockable counterpart.

[Today's deal: Intel Core i7-10700 for $311 at Walmart.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes