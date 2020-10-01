Analysis

Should you buy a 5G laptop right now?

The Lenovo Flex 5G is available now and more 5G-enabled laptops are on the way, but you might want to think twice before snapping one up.

PCWorld |

World Tech Update
Should you buy a 5G laptop right now?   (6:30)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
prv20 103 aceraspire5
The best selling laptop on Amazon - Acer Aspire 5 review The best selling laptop on Amazon... (18:38)
pin20 015 projectathena
What is Project Athena? Intel and Dell explain What is Project Athena? Intel and... (30:11)
Acer Swift 3
Acer Swift 3: Hands-on with Intel and Acer versions Acer Swift 3: Hands-on with Intel... (1:53)
Dell Latitude 9510
Dell Latitude 9510 hands-on: The three best features Dell Latitude 9510 hands-on: The... (4:07)
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus and X1 Fold
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus & ThinkPad X1 Fold hands-on Lenovo ThinkBook Plus & ThinkPad... (6:32)
HP Spectre x360 15
HP Spectre x360 15t hands-on HP Spectre x360 15t hands-on (6:23)
The Lenovo Flex 5G is available now and more 5G-enabled laptops are on the way. Should you grab one now? Melissa and Ben discuss the eye-popping 5G download speeds we saw during our tests in New York City, the state of 5G networks in the U.S., and...

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you’re pining for a laptop with jaw-droppingly fast 5G download speeds, the future is now. The Lenovo Flex 5G is available right now through Verizon, and more 5G-capable laptops are on the way. But is now the right time to buy one?

Sure, the idea of a 5G-enabled laptop is tempting. During my tests with the Flex 5G, I managed to get download speeds between 381Mbps and 476.7Mbps, with upload speeds in the 50Mbps range. That pretty much blows away the throughput on my home Wi-Fi network.

Of course, you’ll only get those astounding 5G download speeds if you’re in a Verizon 5G coverage area, and as of now, they’re hard to come by. While AT&T and T-Mobile offer much broader 5G coverage, their slower but longer-range sub-6GHz 5G networks aren’t nearly as fast as Verizon’s speedier but (much) shorter-range mmWave 5G network.

You should also consider the limited number of 5G-capable laptops currently on the market. For now, the Snapdragon 8cx 5G-powered Lenovo Flex 5G is your only choice, but a few more 5G laptops will soon arrive from the likes of Dell, HP, and Samsung, and CES will surely bring a parade of options. And if you can wait a year or so, you should also be able to enjoy that fast 5G connectivity in broader coverage areas. 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes