JBL's Octoberfest sale slashes prices on speakers, headsets, and other audio gear

Get the Charge 4 for $140 or a budget gaming headset for just $50 during JBL's sale.

October isn't just for celebrating beer and candy anymore. JBL is kicking off the final quarter of the year with an Octoberfest sale featuring solid prices on popular audio gear including headphones, gaming headsets, and portable speakers. There are a number of sale items available at JBL's online store and other retailers online.

We've sifted through the deals to find our favorites. All sale prices at JBL's store last until November 4 unless otherwise noted—or until they sell out, presumably.

First, we have the always popular JBL Charge 4 portable speaker for $140. That's not quite the sale price of $120 we saw in May, but it's still an excellent price for an awesome portable speaker that usually costs $180. The Charge 4 can connect with up to two phones at once, it has a 27Wh battery with a maximum playtime of 20 hours, and it's IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can take a quick drop in water up to 3.28 feet (1 meter).

Next JBL is selling the JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset for $50 instead of $80. That's the all-time low price, and an all-around great deal for JBL's budget gaming headset. The Quantum 300 features memory foam ear cushions, a flip-up boom mic, and PC gamers can use JBL's software for greater audio personalization. As this is a multi-device headset, it's rocking a 3.5mm connector, but there is an adapter that will let you use it with USB on PC.

Finally, if you plan on partying hard at a distance then you'll need to a boom box that can reach all those people in your yard standing six feet apart. JBL's PartyBox 100 is $250 instead of $350. This is an all-time low sale price for a portable speaker that can pump out 160 watts of sound power. It also offers RGB lighting with preset patterns, and a battery life claim of up to 12 hours.

There are a bunch of other sale items we like including a pair of true wireless earbuds for $50 off (until October 28) and the Harman Kardon Onxy Studio 6 for $100 off

[Today's deal: JBL Octoberfest sale.]

