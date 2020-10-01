Save up to 39% on ergonomic desks in Amazon's 24-hour blowout

You know you need a better desk, but haven’t liked the prices. “Eureka,” you think. “I’ll see if PCWorld has some deal advice.” Brilliant and fortuitous move on your part, friend, as Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on Eureka Ergonomic Gaming desks todayRemove non-product link.

The sales end just before midnight on Thursday evening. We’ve sifted through all the offerings to identify our top picks from the sale, which should also work for standard productivity uses just fine despite being branded as "gamer."

For people who want a sizable desk at a budget price, Eureka Ergonomic’s 60-inch Captain GIP-60 Gaming Desk is $152, the all-time low price. The desk has a sizable top for all your gear, as well as cable management grommets, headphone racks, a game controller rack, and a full cover mousepad. It also has the all-important cup holder on the side.

If you prefer to stand while slaughtering baddies or building your empire, them perhaps the Eureka V2 Sit to Stand desk converter for $196 will do the trick. That’s another all-time low price, and one well below the usual $320. This tabletop set up is height adjustable, and features a 36-by-22-inch workspace.

Finally, we’ve got the L-Shaped Captain Series L60 for $260 instead of the usual $370—another all-time low. This desk comes with a workspace that’s 60-inches wide, it has height adjustable feet, socket holder, cable management grommets, and it comes with a large roll up mouse pad.

There are several other options on sale at deep discounts today, too. If you need a new desk, today is an excellent day to look at what Amazon has to offer—regardless of whether or not you’re a gamer.

[Today's deal: Eureka gaming desk sale on Amazon.]