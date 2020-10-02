Our top Hulu movies and shows in 2020

With so many online streaming services available online, it's a difficult decision to make during movie nights. Undoubtedly one of the best movie streaming platforms is Hulu, where you can find the latest movies, TV shows, sports channels, and movies for the youngest audience. Below we have summed up the top 4 Hulu movies in 2020 that caught our attention through Hulu promo codes.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is an online streaming service, offering a rich movie library for audiences of all ages. You will find Disney+ movies for children, sports channels such as ESPN, CBS, FS1, and TNT, as well as movie channels. You can access Hulu from multiple devices such as tablets, laptops, iOS and Android mobile devices. Hulu also lets you record your favorite shows using Cloud DVR storage that comes with your subscription plan. Access your recordings through the ’My Stuff’ tab in your account settings to watch memorable scenes from your favorite movies.

How does Hulu work?

It's easy to sign up for Hulu. The registration takes place in a few steps and you're set to go! In the beginning, you will need to set up your so-called home network. You can find the installation steps on Hulu's website. Watch your favorite movies with a stable internet connection wherever you are within the U.S.. You can manage your settings through the online account page.

Top four Hulu movies and shows in 2020

Hulu updates its library regularly, with new shows and recently released movies. It was hard to select only four to list but the decision was made. Here are the top four Hulu movies for 2020:

Normal People: Normal People is an EMMY nominated Hulu Original tv show, based on a novel written by Sally Rooney. Who can resist a love story with unexpected twists and turns, filmed in stunning Dublin? Watch all twelve episodes of series 1, available for $5.99/month.

Mrs. America: Mrs. America revolves around the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) movement, starring two-time Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winner - Cate Blanchett, alongside several EMMY award nominees and winners. A captivating story, available exclusively on Hulu. It is also available with a free week’s trial applicable to new subscribers only.

High Fidelity: Another Hulu favorite, underlines the importance of music and pop culture among modern relationships. Watch season 1 of this comedy show, based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel with a Hulu plan of your choice.

Catherine the Great: A classic tv show, starring Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great depicts the story of the Queen through 18th century England. Travel back in time and beautiful decor with this Hulu drama TV series.

How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu offers four different pricing plans, based on whether you want to watch with or without ads, to pay monthly or opt for a long-term subscription plan.

Hulu monthly : $5.99/month

: $5.99/month Hulu (no-ads) : $11.99/month

: $11.99/month Hulu + Live TV bundle : $54.99/month

: $54.99/month Hulu (no-ads) + Live TV bundle: $60.99/month

There are also additional extensions, or packages, you can add to your existing Hulu plan. Those include Premium, Network, and Feature add ons which can be combined with Live TV plans.

Premium add-ons:

HBO Max: $14.99/month

Cinemax: $9.99/month

STARZ: $8.99/month

Showtime: $10.99/month

Network add-ons:

Espanol add-on : $4.99/month

: $4.99/month Entertainment add-on: $9.99/month

Feature add-ons:

Unlimited screens add-on : $9.99/month

: $9.99/month Enhanced Cloud DVR add-on : $9.99/month

: $9.99/month Both: $14.98/month

On top of that, Hulu offers a free trial with nearly every subscription plan, where you have either a week or month's time to see if you like Hulu's movies and tv shows. The chance of canceling your subscription is quite low, given the thousands of shows, movies, and endless hours of online streaming Hulu offers.



Perhaps the shows listed above wouldn't be your first choice, but Hulu has something for every film lover out there. Check out the available PCWorld coupons for the latest shows and movies from Hulu, as well as current discounts and promo codes.