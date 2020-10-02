10% off Qustodio -- control, track, and monitor device activity

Qustodio review – reliable, efficient, and safe use of technology

The advent of the internet and digital devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, has revolutionized the way individuals and organizations interact. However, device usage is not without risks and dangers. Device monitoring apps have emerged onto the market to ensure that all users, from kids to employees, use their resources in a safe, responsible, and productive manner. Qustodio is one such app that provides a flexible and integrated solution to this modern-day consequence of technology.

What is Qustodio?

Qustodio is a cloud-based app that makes it easy for parents, educational institutions, and enterprises to control, track, and monitor device activity in real-time. The app is available on Windows, Mac OS X, Android, iOS, and Kindle, and it integrates fully with smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Who is it for?

Qustodio is for parents, schools, and businesses that want to create more transparency and optimization when it comes to device-use and digital access.

How can you benefit from it?

The Qustodio app is designed with parents, schools, and businesses in mind. With features such as smart content filtering, call and SMS monitoring, and device time tracking, Qustodio aims to be a fully functional device management solution for households, schools, and offices.

For home

It is no question that we currently live in an age of abundant technology. While internet use provides young people with a game-changing platform for learning and entertainment, inappropriate content and the presence of online predators can create an unsafe digital experience, and excessive screen use can also be unhealthy. This is why Qustodio gives parents and guardians the smart tools needed to view online and offline device activity, keep kids safe from internet threats, and foster healthy digital habits. Qustodio’s Premium Plan even offers a Family Locator that allows parents to keep GPS-enabled tabs on their children’s whereabouts.

For school

Many schools are implementing one-on-one technology into the classrooms. Qustodio provides educational institutions with the tools needed to protect students and school-owned devices alike. The app’s intelligent reporting and smart filtering capabilities ensure student safety and give school administrators a comprehensive view of student device activity, both online and offline. In addition, having access to all data in one centralized monitoring interface helps administrators more efficiently manage their institutions’ use of technology.

For offices

Business environments, large and small, make a variety of devices, such as work computers and smartphones, available to staff daily and Qustodio’s core features can easily be utilized in a business environment. Offices and enterprises can use the app’s real-time device management and security features to maintain compliant device usage, increase staff productivity, and minimize organizational threats from the internet.

How much does it cost?

For family

Qustodio offers tiered pricing for families based on the number of devices covered. Small families can opt for a Small Plan ($54.95 per year) to protect up to five devices, medium-sized families can select a Medium Plan ($96.95 per year) to protect up to 10 devices, and large families can choose a Large Plan ($137.95 per year) to cover up to 15 devices.

For school & business

Special pricing is available for schools, libraries, non-profit organizations, and businesses. The minimum number of devices that can be covered is five ($34.95 per month), and set pricing is available for up to 100 devices ($194.95 per month). Yearly plans are also available, as well as custom pricing for organizations with over 100 devices to cover.

Is there a free trial available?

Qustodio offers three different free trials, depending on the type of use. Households can take advantage of a free, three-day trial of Premium upon registering their accounts. A household’s first registered device is included for free by default. Schools and businesses are offered a free, 30-day trial.

So, what’s the verdict?

From monitoring content access and building good internet habits to keeping kids safe from potential online threats, there are numerous reasons for families to implement Qustodio in their households. However, the key features of this cloud-based parental control app – real-time device management and monitoring across multiple platforms – can be expanded to fit the dynamic needs of schools and enterprises. Tiered pricing makes it easy for groups (whether a household, an educational institution, or a business) to find a plan that suits both budgetary and device requirements.



PCWorld is currently offering a Qustodio discount code for 10% off all Premium Plans. Use this coupon to save while protecting your family or business.