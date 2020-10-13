Best Prime Day deals on PC components and networking gear

Amazon Prime Day may have the vibe of an appetizer before the main course, but you can still score solid deals on items that we particularly care about here at PCWorld: monitors, motherboards, storage drives, keyboards, mice, networking gear.
Compared to previous Prime Day sales, you’ll find better offerings for gaming monitors, along with solid options for SSDs and high-capacity hard-disk drives. Look over the specs carefully on the displays, as they each favor one or two aspects (price, response time, etc) in comparison to the others.
Best Amazon Prime Day PC component deals
Accessories
Cases
- $41.99 - Thermaltake S100 Tempered Glass Micro-ATX Case, BlackRemove non-product link (30% off)
CPU coolers
- $19.99 - Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED CPU Air CoolerRemove non-product link (46% off)
Internal storage drives
Hard-disk drives
- $160.99 - Western Digital Black 6TB 3.5” 7200RPM HDD (36% off)
- $188.99 - Western Digital Red Plus 10TB 3.5” 5400RPM NAS HDD (37% off)
- $214.99 - Toshiba X300 10TB 3.5” 7200RPM HDD (27% off)
- $254.99 - Toshiba N300 12TB 3.5” 7200RPM HDD (36% off)
- $274.99 - Toshiba X300 12TB 3.5” 7200RPM HDD (35% off)
- $279.99 - Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB 3.5” 7200RPM HDD (26% off)
- $293.99 - Western Digital Red Pro 12TB 3.5” 7200RPM NAS Internal Hard Drive (32% off)
- $349.99 - Seagate BarraCuda Pro 12TB 7200RPM HDD (27% off)
- $409.99 - Seagate BarraCuda Pro 14TB HDD (25% off)
SSDs
- $35.19 - SK Hynix Gold S31 250GB 2.5" SATA SSDRemove non-product link (46% off)
- $45.59 - SK Hynix Gold S31 500GB 2.5" SATA SSDRemove non-product link (54% off)
- $59.99 - SK Hynix Gold P31 500GB M.2 NVMe SSDRemove non-product link (51% off)Remove non-product link
- $99.99 - Samsung 860 PRO 512GB 2.5” SATA SSD (32% off)
- $81.70 - Crucial BX500 1TB SATA 2.5” SSD (18% off)
- $83.99 - SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB 2.5" SATA SSDRemove non-product link (48% off)
- $87.99 - SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB 2.5” SATA SSD (41% off)
- $107.99 - SK Hynix Gold P31 1TB M.2 NVMe SSDRemove non-product link (52% off)
- $199.99 - Samsung 860 PRO 1TB 2.5” SATA SSD (33% off)
- $159.99 - Crucial BX500 2TB SATA 2.5” SSD (20% off)
- $175.99 - Western Digital Blue 2TB 2.5” SATA SSD (30% off)
- $248.49 - WD Black SN750 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD (31% off)
- $379.99 - Samsung 860 PRO 2TB 2.5” SATA SSD (24% off)
- $370.99 - Western Digital Blue 4TB 2.5” SATA SSD (33% off)
- $729.99 - Samsung 860 PRO 4TB 2.5” SATA SSD (27% off)
Keyboards & mice
- $34.99 - Logitech G502 SE RGB Gaming Mouse (56% off)
- $48.99 - SteelSeries Rival 600 RGB Gaming Mouse (39% off)
- $79.99 - HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (33% off)
Monitors
Gaming
- $149.99 - LG 24” 24GL650-B 1080p TN 144Hz FreeSync Monitor (25% off)
- $151.99 - Acer Nitro 24” VG240Y 1080p IPS 144Hz FreeSync Monitor (24% off)
- $159.99 - ViewSonic 24” XG2402 1080p TN 144 Hz FreeSync Monitor (53% off)
- $254.99 - Acer Nitro 27” VG271U 1440p IPS 144Hz FreeSync HDR Monitor (27% off)
- $279.99 - Acer 31.5” ED323QUR 1440p Curved VA 144Hz FreeSync Monitor (30% off)
- $299.99 - LG 27” 27GN750-B 1080p IPS 240Hz FreeSync HDR10 Monitor w/ tilt & pivot stand (25% off)
- $379.99 - Acer Predator 27” XB271HU 1440p IPS 144Hz G-Sync Monitor (53% off)
- $384.99 - ViewSonic 27” XG2760 1440p TN 165Hz G-Sync Monitor (42% off)
- $399.99 - BenQ 27” EX2780Q 1440P IPS 144Hz FreeSync Premium MonitorRemove non-product link(33% off)
- $399.99 - ViewSonic 34” VG3448 Ultrawide 3440x1440 MVA 100Hz FreeSync Monitor (20% off)
- $574.99 - Samsung 34” CJ791 Ultrawide Curved 3440x1440 VA 100Hz FreeSync Monitor w/ Thunderbolt 3 (47% off)
- $699.99 - LG 34” 34GN850-B Ultrawide Curved 3440x1440 IPS 144Hz FreeSync Monitor (30% off)
- $849.15 - Alienware 34” AW3420DW Ultrawide Curved 3440x1440 IPS 120Hz G-Sync Monitor (43% off)
- $974.99 - Samsung 49” CRG9 Ultrawide Curved 5120x1440 VA 120Hz FreeSync 2 HDR Monitor (35% off)
Productivity
- $93.99 - HP 23.8” VH240a 1080p IPS Monitor w/ tilt & pivot stand (37% off)
- $103.99 - Acer 23.8” CB242Y 1080p IPS 75Hz FreeSync Monitor w/ tilt & pivot stand (20% off)
- $159.99 - LG 32” 32ML600M-B 1080p IPS 75Hz HDR10 Monitor (36% off)
- $199.99 - Acer 31.5” EB321HQU 1440p IPS Monitor (26% off)
- $299.99 - LG 27” 27UL500-W 4K IPS 60Hz FreeSync HDR10 Monitor (14% off)
- $799.99 - ViewSonic 38” VP3881 Ultrawide Curved 3840x1600 IPS HDR10 Monitor (29% off)
Motherboards
AMD
- $127.99 - Asus TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS AMD AM4 Micro ATX Motherboard (20% off)
- $159.99 - Gigabyte X570 Aorus Elite AMD AM4 ATX Motherboard (18% off)
Intel
- $105.99 - Gigabyte Z390 UltraDurable Intel LGA1151 ATX Motherboard (18% off)
- $199.99 - Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra Intel LGA1151 ATX Motherboard (20% off)
RAM
- $44.49 - Crucial Ballistix 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 RAM (36% off)
- $86.79 - Crucial 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-2666 SODIMM RAMRemove non-product link (35% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 external hard drive deals
- $55.99 - Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (23% off)
- $55.99 - Toshiba Canvio Slim 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (34% off)
- $62.49 - LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard DriveRemove non-product link (38% off)
- $79.99 - Toshiba Canvio Advance 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (30% off)
- $104.99 - LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (34% off)
- $114.99 - LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (32% off)
- $154.99 - SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB USB 3.1 Type-C Portable External SSD (32% off)
- $284.99 - SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB USB 3.1 Type-C Portable External SSD (40% off)
- $169.99 - Seagate Expansion Desktop 10TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive (15% off)
- $174.99 - WD Elements 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard DriveRemove non-product link(30% off)
Best Amazon Prime Day router & networking deals
Access points & range extenders
- $29.99 - TP-Link Omada N300 Gigabit Wireless Access Point (50% off)
- $34.99 - Netgear EX5000 Wi-Fi Range Extender
- $62.99 - D-Link DAP-1955 AC1900 Wi-Fi Range Extender (30% off)
- $134.99 - Netgear WAC540 AC3000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Wireless Access Point (21% off)
- $139.98 - Netgear EX8000 AC3000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Mesh Range Extender (30% off)
Network attached storage (NAS) units
- $135.99 - Synology 2-Bay NAS DiskStation DS220j [Diskless] (20% off)
- $439.99 - Synology 4-Bay NAS DiskStation DS920+ [Diskless]Remove non-product link (20% off)
- $287.59 - WD My Cloud 8TB 2-Bay Network Attached Storage (36% off)
- $799.99 - WD My Cloud 24TB 4-Bay Network Attached Storage (24% off)
Routers
- $19.49 - TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router (35% off)
- $27.99 - TP-Link Archer A5 AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router (30% off)
- $48.99 - D-Link DIR-1360 AC1300 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router (30% off)
- $51.99 - TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router (35% off)
- $83.99 - D-Link DIR-2660 AC2600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router (30% off)
- $244.99 - ASUS GT-AC5300 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router (39% off)
- $699.99 - Netgear Orbi AX6000 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi, 6-Unit System (30% off)
Switches
- $16.00 - D-Link 8-port Fast Ethernet Unmanaged Switch (26% off)
- $26.00 - D-Link 8-port Gigabit Unmanaged Metal Switch (24% off)
- $52.99 - TP-Link 8-port Gigabit PoE Switch (47% off)
- $62.99 - Trendnet 24-port Gigabit Unmanaged Desktop Metal Switch (30% off)
- $69.99 - Netgear 5-Port Gigabit Unmanaged PoE+ Switch (30% off)
- $44.99 - Netgear 8-Port Gigabit Managed Switch (47% off)
- $49.99 - TP-Link 16-port Gigabit Managed Switch (38% off)
- $52.49 - Trendnet 5-port Gigabit Managed PoE+ Switch (42% off)
- $69.99 - Trendnet 8-port Gigabit Managed PoE+ Switch (36% off)
Top tech sales during Prime Day
Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now: