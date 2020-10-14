Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Safely access your home or office networks from anywhere with IzzBie

PCWorld |

sale 44014 article image
StackCommerce

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

The ingenious IzzBie is a game-changer. This simple but effective device allows you to access your home or office networks, without restriction and in complete security, anytime you're on the road. And now is the perfect time to get it as you can save 73 percent off the regular price of $299 for the equipment as well as a three-year subscription.

The IzzBie works kind of like a VPN, only better. Instead of sending your data through a third party server to its intended location, it lets you use your own protected networks, which is obviously way more secure. In addition to being much safer than other services, it also offers the added advantage of being impervious to VPN blocks. That means you’ll never get locked out of any online content, which is something that no third-party VPN service can boast.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gi7HajyusKg

At the end of the day, you want to get the most out of your internet services. And the IzzBie lets you do exactly that. Considering you’d have to pay for a VPN subscription renewal every year, the IzzBie ― at just $79.99 for three years of service ― is a bargain in every sense of the word.

 
IzzBie Smart Private Internet: Router & 3-Yr Subscription - $79.99

See Deal


Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes