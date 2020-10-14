Safely access your home or office networks from anywhere with IzzBie

The ingenious IzzBie is a game-changer. This simple but effective device allows you to access your home or office networks, without restriction and in complete security, anytime you're on the road. And now is the perfect time to get it as you can save 73 percent off the regular price of $299 for the equipment as well as a three-year subscription.

The IzzBie works kind of like a VPN, only better. Instead of sending your data through a third party server to its intended location, it lets you use your own protected networks, which is obviously way more secure. In addition to being much safer than other services, it also offers the added advantage of being impervious to VPN blocks. That means you’ll never get locked out of any online content, which is something that no third-party VPN service can boast.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gi7HajyusKg

At the end of the day, you want to get the most out of your internet services. And the IzzBie lets you do exactly that. Considering you’d have to pay for a VPN subscription renewal every year, the IzzBie ― at just $79.99 for three years of service ― is a bargain in every sense of the word.

IzzBie Smart Private Internet: Router & 3-Yr Subscription - $79.99



