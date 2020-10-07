Deal

Add 256GB to your laptop with this $35 low-profile flash drive

Amazon is selling a 256GB Samsung Fit Plus low-profile USB thumb drive for $35, the all-time low price.


Samsung

If you’re running out of space on your laptop, you could pick up an SSD to help expand your storage, but swapping out drives requires moving Windows around and performing some surgery on your notebook. Today’s deal can get you a lot more storage with minimal headache—and minimal cost. Amazon is selling the 256GB Samsung Fit Plus low-profile flash drive for $34.99, the all-time low price for this drive.

The beauty of the Samsung Fit Plus is that it has a solid amount of storage in a small package. Only the nub of the flash drive will stick out from the USB port. This makes it an ideal no-hassle way to upgrade your laptop storage. Samsung says it’s also ideal for smart TVs, car audio systems, and pretty much anything else that can take a USB drive and needs extra storage.

The drive uses USB 3.1 Gen 1 with transfer speeds up to 300 megabytes per second. That’s not quite as fast as a proper SSD, but also much faster than a traditional spinning hard drive. Samsung’s water- and shock-proof USB key also comes with a five-year warranty. It’ll also continue to operate in temperatures from 32 degrees Fahrenheit all the way up to about 140 degrees. That makes it a solid performer in the summer, but it’s not something you want to leave in the car during the winter.

[Today’s deal: 256GB Samsung Fit Plus for $34.99 at Amazon.]

