The Full Nerd special episode: Ryzen 5000 claims the gaming crown, Radeon RX 6000 benchmarks

Join the gang as they talk about AMD's new Ryzen 5000 CPUs, and what their newly claim to gaming supremacy means for Core i9. Bonus: Radeon RX 6000 numbers!

AMD Ryzen 5000 revealed, Radeon RX 6000 teased | The Full Nerd special
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee and Adam Patrick Murray talk about AMD's newly announced "Zen 3"-based Ryzen 5000 chips and Radeon RX 6000 performance.

It's official: AMD is staking a claim on being the "world's best gaming CPU" with four Ryzen 5000 CPUs based on its new Zen 3 cores. Gordon goes over what's changed from Ryzen 3000, and explains just how bad this is for Intel's desktop chips.

If that isn't enough for you, AMD also dropped a performance preview of its upcoming Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards. Brad tells you just what these preview numbers mean for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3000 cards, and AMD's own ambitions.

