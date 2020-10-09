The Full Nerd special episode: Ryzen 5000 claims the gaming crown, Radeon RX 6000 benchmarks

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee and Adam Patrick Murray talk about AMD's newly announced "Zen 3"-based Ryzen 5000 chips and Radeon RX 6000 performance.

It's official: AMD is staking a claim on being the "world's best gaming CPU" with four Ryzen 5000 CPUs based on its new Zen 3 cores. Gordon goes over what's changed from Ryzen 3000, and explains just how bad this is for Intel's desktop chips.

If that isn't enough for you, AMD also dropped a performance preview of its upcoming Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards. Brad tells you just what these preview numbers mean for Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3000 cards, and AMD's own ambitions.

