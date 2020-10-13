Best Prime Day deals on Android phones, smartwatches, and more

If you’re having trouble tracking down the best deals this Prime Day, you’re not alone. We had to sift through thousands of products to find the smartphones, watches, fitness trackers we've assembled here. It's a select list, but we can say with confidence that these deals offer good value.
Best Amazon Prime Day Android phone deals
- $750 - Samsung Galaxy S20Remove non-product link ($250 off)
- $900 - Samsung Galaxy S20+Remove non-product link ($300 off)
- $1,050 - Samsung Galaxy S20 UltraRemove non-product link ($350 off)
- $750 - Samsung Galaxy Note 20Remove non-product link ($250 off)
- $1,150 - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 UltraRemove non-product link ($250 off)
- $475 - Samsung Galaxy S10 LiteRemove non-product link ($175 off)
- $575 - Samsung Galaxy S10Remove non-product link ($175 off)
- $675 - Samsung Galaxy S10+Remove non-product link ($175 off)
Best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals
- $70 - Fitbit Versa LiteRemove non-product link ($55 off)
- $128 - Fitbit Versa 2Remove non-product link ($52 off)
- $140 - Fitbit Versa 2 SERemove non-product link ($60 off)
Top tech sales during Prime Day
