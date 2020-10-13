Deal

Best Prime Day deals on Android phones, smartwatches, and more

Skip the line and grab the best deals right now.

Staff Writer, PCWorld |

galaxy s20 ultra puzzle
Christopher Hebert/IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals
Table of Contents
Show More

If you’re having trouble tracking down the best deals this Prime Day, you’re not alone. We had to sift through thousands of products to find the smartphones, watches, fitness trackers we've assembled here. It's a select list, but we can say with confidence that these deals offer good value. 

To see everything else on sale right now, check out our round-up of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day Android phone deals

Best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals

Top tech sales during Prime Day

Want to do your own digging around to see what’s available? All of these stores have sales right now:

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes