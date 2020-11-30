Best Cyber Monday 2020 deals on Android phones, smartwatches, chargers and more

If you’re having trouble tracking down the best deals this holiday season, you’re not alone. With malls closing and stores limiting traffic, the usual doorbusters and deals are mostly online this year. But we sifted through hundreds of products to find the smartphones, watches, fitness trackers, and chargers below. It’s a select list, but we can say with confidence that these deals offer good value.
Update 11/30: The Pixel 4a Xl is $299 and the OnePlus 8T is $629 for Cyber Monday.
Best Cyber Monday Android phone deals
Samsung
- $500 - Samsung Galaxy S10 LiteRemove non-product link ($150 off)
- $549 - Samsung Galaxy S20 FERemove non-product link ($151 off)
- $750 - Samsung Galaxy Note 20Remove non-product link ($250 off)
- $800 - Samsung Galaxy S20Remove non-product link ($200 off)
- $900 - Samsung Galaxy S20+Remove non-product link ($300 off)
- $1,050 - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 UltraRemove non-product link ($250 off)
- $1,150 - Samsung Galaxy S20 UltraRemove non-product link ($250 off)
- $299 - Pixel 4a XL, 64GBRemove non-product link ($180 off)
- $649 - Pixel 5 ($50 off)Remove non-product link
OnePlus
- $630 - OnePlus 8T, 12GB/256GBRemove non-product link ($120 off)
- $799 - OnePlus 8 Pro, 12GB/256GBRemove non-product link ($100 off)
- $599 - OnePlus 8, 12GB/256GBRemove non-product link ($200 off)
Best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals
- $280 - Fitbit SenseRemove non-product link ($50 off)
- $200 - Fitbit Versa 3Remove non-product link ($30 off)
- $70 - Fitbit Inspire 2Remove non-product link ($30 off)
- $100 - Fitbit Charge 4Remove non-product link ($50 off) (Also available at AmazonRemove non-product link)
- $50 - Fitbit Ace 2Remove non-product link ($20 off)
Best Cyber Monday charger deals
- $26.39 - Aukey Omnia 65W 2-port wall chargerRemove non-product link (with coupon on listing and code (with coupon and code M67EK8Q9) ($19.60 off)
- $40.79 - Aukey 30000mAh Power Bank with 30W outputRemove non-product link (with coupon on listing and code Z669G2AL) ($25.20 off)
- $37.49 - Aukey Omnia 100W 2-port wall charger (with coupon on listing and code 2LP4P4WH)Remove non-product link ($12.51 off)
