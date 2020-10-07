24-hour sale: Snag Soul's true wireless earbuds for $28

Anyone who loves to shake their money maker while cleaning the house or going for a jog should tune into today’s deal. Amazon is throwing a 24-hour blowout on true wireless earbuds from Soul ElectronicsRemove non-product link (makers of Soul by Ludacris headphones) with prices plunging to 30 to 40 percent off the MSRP.

The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening. We sifted through the deals for find our favorite items in the sale, all of which are at their all-time low prices.

First up we have the Soul S-Fit IP67 earbuds for $56 instead of the usual $80. You can take these IP67-rated earbuds in water up to a meter deep (3.28 feet) for half an hour. They also have a transparency mode to let outside background noise in even if you’ve cranked up the sound. These earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 and the carrying case comes with a carabiner, enabling you to put the case on the outside of your backpack or belt loop.

Next up are the Soul S-Gear earbuds for $28 down from $40. These headphones are also water resistant, but only IPX4, making them good for protection against splashing water but not much else. Going for a rainy run with these in your ears should be just fine. They also come in a case with carabiner and use Bluetooth 5.0.

Finally, we have the Soul Sync Pro earbuds for $91 instead of $130. These earbuds are IPX5 water resistant, meaning they can withstand more splashing and spraying than the S-Gear buds, but aren’t up to the tasks fit for the S-Fits. These more premium earbuds have active noise cancellation, dual microphones, and they come with a charging case.

There are a number of other earbud models on sale as well if these ones don’t catch your fancy. Buy today if you’re interested though, as the deals disappear at midnight.

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on Soul True wireless earbuds at Amazon.Remove non-product link]