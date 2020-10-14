Deal

23andMe's excellent Health + Ancestry Kit is 50% off today

As part of Prime Day, Amazon is selling the 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit for half off.

Contributor, PCWorld |

23andmehealthancestry
23andMe

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Does your family have a history of heart disease? Where did your ancestors come from? Today, you can find out on the cheap. As part of Prime Day, Amazon is selling the 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit for $99. That’s $100 off the usual price and matches the all-time low that we also saw around the holidays last year. Act fast if you want it though, as the deal disappears at midnight Pacific time.

We reviewed Health + Ancestry in February, giving it a flawless 5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The results are in-depth yet presented in a way that anyone can understand. It’s the gold standard for home DNA testing at present,” we said.

As its name suggests, the Ancestry + Health kit provides information including ancestral history, as well as likelihood to develop certain maladies such as Type 2 Diabetes and Celiac Disease. It also has fun information such as taste and smell preferences, potential traits inherited from Neanderthal DNA (if applicable), and even your genetic predisposition to a fear of public speaking and average wake-up time.

You get a ton of information with 23AndMe for a simple saliva collection, and at today’s price it’s well worth a look if you’re interested.

[Today’s deal: 23andMe DNA Health + Ancestry Kit for $99 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes