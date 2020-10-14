23andMe's excellent Health + Ancestry Kit is 50% off today

Does your family have a history of heart disease? Where did your ancestors come from? Today, you can find out on the cheap. As part of Prime Day, Amazon is selling the 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit for $99. That’s $100 off the usual price and matches the all-time low that we also saw around the holidays last year. Act fast if you want it though, as the deal disappears at midnight Pacific time.

We reviewed Health + Ancestry in February, giving it a flawless 5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The results are in-depth yet presented in a way that anyone can understand. It’s the gold standard for home DNA testing at present,” we said.

As its name suggests, the Ancestry + Health kit provides information including ancestral history, as well as likelihood to develop certain maladies such as Type 2 Diabetes and Celiac Disease. It also has fun information such as taste and smell preferences, potential traits inherited from Neanderthal DNA (if applicable), and even your genetic predisposition to a fear of public speaking and average wake-up time.

You get a ton of information with 23AndMe for a simple saliva collection, and at today’s price it’s well worth a look if you’re interested.

