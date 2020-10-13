Our favorite SSDs are on sale for ludicrously cheap during Prime Day

For years, Samsung’s legendary 860 EVO sat atop our list of the best SSDs, while its Pro-oriented cousin claimed the best NVMe drive crown. Over the past year, though, a pair of SSDs from SK Hynix seized both of those thrones, and better yet, they’re on sale for ridiculously cheap during Amazon Prime Day on October 13 and 14. These deals are so good, I just bought two—one for myself, and another for PCWorld’s GPU test rig.

First, we’ve got the SK Hynix Gold S31. This is a traditional 2.5-inch SATA SSD, so it should slip into the vast majority of PCs just fine. “When all was said and done in those real-world 48GB copies, the Gold S31 proved the fastest drive we’ve ever tested for sustained read and write operations,” our review proclaimed. Enough said.

It’s a stellar value at its usual prices, but during Prime Day, you can snag the 250GB model for $35, the 500GB model for $45, and the massive 1TB version—the model I purchased—for a mere $84 after clicking the 20 percent off coupon code on the page. That’s well under the hallowed 10 cents per gig price point for SSDs.

SK Hynix The SK Hynix Gold P31 NVMe SSD kicks ass.

If you’re hankering for even more speed and have an M.2 slot free on your (relatively modern) motherboard, the step-up SK Hynix Gold P31 NVMe SSD is also on sale. You can get 500GB for $60, or 1TB for $108. This is our favorite NVMe drive, and the first SSD to deploy 128-layer TLC NAND rather than the usual 96 layers. “The SK Hynix Gold P31 performs like a top-tier drive, but it’s priced just slightly higher than bargain drives,” we said in our review—and today they’re both much, much cheaper than usual.

