Dell discounts Alienware gaming laptops by $1,000 for Prime Day

Dell is jumping into Prime Day with both feet, offering deals on gaming PCs, laptops and monitors. Act quickly, though, as Dell has made these Limited Time Deals on Dell’s website that will expire on October 15 at 8 a.m. ET. Most are discounts in the 20-percent range.
- $1,236 - Alienware m15 R1Remove non-product link (45% off $2,254,99), a whopping $1,018 off the retail price for a 9th-gen Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 2070, and 15.6-inch 144Hz display, plus 512GB SSD and 16GB of memory. (If Dell sells out, the same model is $1,949.99 at AmazonRemove non-product link.)
- $1,199.99 - Alienware m17 R2Remove non-product link (36% off $1,879 MSRP)
- $1,499.99 - Dell XPS13 2-in-1Remove non-product link (23% off $1,949.99). This model is our Editor’s Choice winner and sports 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
- $349.99 - Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor (S3220DGF)Remove non-product link (43% off) (Amazon sells itRemove non-product link for $454.99.) The display is a curved 2560x1440, with 144Hz off the HDMI port (there’s two) and 165Hz using the DisplayPort.
