3 Ways to Save on the Microsoft Surface & Accessories

Best Microsoft Surface Discounts

We all know life is busy and the work never stops. If you’re looking for a top of the line laptop that can do it all and can keep up with your fast-paced world, the new Microsoft Surface Laptops can deliver everything you need at an impressive price. You can be sure to find the best Microsoft coupons when you shop with PCWorld.

The Surface lineup of products was first introduced back in 2012 but has been continuously improved by Microsoft year after year. The Surface Laptop was launched in 2017, and this year Microsoft upped the ante yet again. The latest generation is dubbed the Surface Pro X boasting some incredible features.

Save over $200 on the Surface Pro X

Right now you can pre-order the brand new Surface Pro X with a Microsoft promo to save up to $201.99 on your purchase. This version of the Surface line delivers the absolute best-performance you’ll need whether you’re working or playing.

Some of the cutting-edge features of the Surface Pro X include:

Generous 13” inch touchscreen display with rich colors and contrast

Fast and light - only 7.3 mm thin and 1.7 lbs

Up to 15 hours of uninterrupted battery life

Ultra-fast, dependable LTE connectivity

This limited-time Microsoft discount on the Surface Pro X is only available through October 13 so order today to take advantage of these special savings. You can also enjoy free 2-3 day shipping right now.

Get $100 off the Surface Laptop Go with trade-in

If travel and mobility are your top priorities, the Surface Laptop Go can keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle. The Surface Laptop Go was completely designed and built to be used everyday and everywhere. Coming in at just 2.45 lbs, it’s the lightest Surface laptop Microsoft has to offer, allowing you to bring this laptop just about anywhere at any time. You can also configure the Surface Laptop Go to your exact specifications in order to optimize the computer for your needs.

Trade in a qualifying device, and save $100 or more on the Surface Laptop Go with this Microsoft promotion. This offer is valid through October 13.

Prime Day 2020: Microsoft Promos on all things tech

This Prime Day you can score savings on Surface, gaming computers, and popular tech accessories at Microsoft. This event starts early October 9th and continues through October 14, so be sure to check back often to find the best Microsoft savings. Some offers that you can expect to find are:

PC Sale: Save up to $600 on desktops and laptops

Xbox Game Pass: 1 Month for $1

Surface Pro 7 Bundle: Save up to $384 on Surface plus accessories

Surface Laptop 3: Save up to $300

Microsoft Coupons for Surface tablets and laptops

The Surface computers from Microsoft offer innovative features for work, school, and play. With customizable configurations, there’s sure to be a Surface laptop or tablet to suit your needs. Don’t forget to shop with PCWorld Coupons to find the best Microsoft discount codes to apply on your purchase.