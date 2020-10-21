Make folders easier to find with Folder Colorizer 2, just $9.99

Your Windows PC has a glaringly obvious problem. Each folder, and the average computer has hundreds or even thousands of them, is the exact same color. Isn’t it sensible to make the color of a folder customizable so they’re easier to manage? Well, Softorino thought so as well, so they developed Folder Colorizer 2 ― which we’re offering today at half price.

Folder Colorizer 2 is compatible with all PC’s running a minimum of Windows 7. It’s an app that lets you customize the color of individual folders so you can manage them far more easily than you otherwise could. Want to find your banking files without working up a sweat? Code them green, or blue, or chartreuse, or whatever you want, so you’ll find them in the blink of an eye. And then do the same thing with all the rest of your folders.

Best of all, the app supports HEX codes so there are literally millions of different colors you can choose from. And you’ll be getting a lifetime license with purchase, which is discounted to only $9.99, so you’ll always have it at your disposal.

