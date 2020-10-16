Bulk up your storage with this 3TB portable drive for $70

Today’s the day to beef up your storage and get started on those oh-so-crucial backups you’ve been neglecting. Target is selling a Western Digital Elements 3TB portable hard drive for $70Remove non-product link. That capacity is a little odd, but it’s $20 off the MSRP and a good price for a portable drive with this much storage.

As this is a portable drive, it draws power from the USB port it’s connected to and doesn’t require its own power source. With 3TB of storage you have more than enough room for hundreds of 1080p movies, pictures, and music. You could also store some games on here if you’re desperate, but with a 5,400 RPM speed over a USB connection, performance won’t be great.

If you don’t need a media library, the best use for this drive would be for backups using Windows 10’s File History or a third-party backup program. Whatever you use it for, this external hard drive is easy to carry around at just half a pound, and dimensions of 0.59-by-3.23-by-4.35 inches.

Western Digital offers a two-year limited warranty with this drive, and as with other WD drives you can download extra software such as maintenance and backup utilities.

[Today’s deal: 3TB WD Elements for $70 on Target.Remove non-product link]