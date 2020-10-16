Deal

Bulk up your storage with this 3TB portable drive for $70

Target is selling the 3TB WD Elements portable external hard drive for $20 off.

Contributor, PCWorld |

3tbwdexhdd
WD

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Today’s the day to beef up your storage and get started on those oh-so-crucial backups you’ve been neglecting. Target is selling a Western Digital Elements 3TB portable hard drive for $70. That capacity is a little odd, but it’s $20 off the MSRP and a good price for a portable drive with this much storage.

As this is a portable drive, it draws power from the USB port it’s connected to and doesn’t require its own power source. With 3TB of storage you have more than enough room for hundreds of 1080p movies, pictures, and music. You could also store some games on here if you’re desperate, but with a 5,400 RPM speed over a USB connection, performance won’t be great.

If you don’t need a media library, the best use for this drive would be for backups using Windows 10’s File History or a third-party backup program. Whatever you use it for, this external hard drive is easy to carry around at just half a pound, and dimensions of 0.59-by-3.23-by-4.35 inches.

Western Digital offers a two-year limited warranty with this drive, and as with other WD drives you can download extra software such as maintenance and backup utilities.

[Today’s deal: 3TB WD Elements for $70 on Target.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes