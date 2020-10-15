This USB-C power bank is at an all-time low price of $28.80

Keeping your devices charged up can be a pain, but a power bank provides a whole lot of flexibility when it comes to where and when you can give your battery a boost. And today you can get a 10000mAh Aukey USB-C power bankRemove non-product link, complete with foldable stand, at an all-time low price for Prime members. User the coupon code DFHS9USC, which knocks 10 percent off for a final price of $28.80.

This power bank features a handy built-in charging stand, so you can still see what’s happening on your screen hands-free while your device charges up. A Power Delivery 3.0 output and Quick Charge 3.0 output provide for fast charging at up to 18W. Using the Power Delivery output, you can charge an iPhone 11 Pro to up to 50 percent capacity in half an hour. In addition, that 10000mAh capacity allows for quite a bit of charging life: An iPhone 11 Pro can be fully charged up to 2.6 times.

This power bank averages 4.5 stars out of 5 across nearly 150 user ratings on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: 10000mAh Aukey USB-C power bankRemove non-product link for $28.80 with coupon code DFHS9USC. ]