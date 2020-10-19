Razer's tiny BlackWidow Lite mechanical keyboard hits its lowest price of 2020

If you want a quality keyboard to travel with, or just something that won’t take up too much space on your desk, Amazon has you covered today. The online retailer is selling the BlackWidow Lite Tenkeyless mechanical keyboard for $70, which is $20 cheaper than usual and the lowest price of 2020. Keyboards have been a hot commodity with so many people working from home.

The BlackWidow Lite TKL is tenkeyless—hence the name. That means it doesn’t have a number pad, though it does still have direction keys, as well as navigation keys and function keys. This keyboard uses Razer’s orange switches, which offer tactile feedback without the audible clickety-clack that something like Cherry MX Blue switches offer. Razer also added O-ring sound dampeners to each key to keep the noise down even more, as well as reduce travel distance and prevent typing fatigue. Razer says these keys require 45 G of actuation force, making them ideal for most gaming and regular typing.

The BlackWidow Lite includes programmable macro support, and each key is backlit with a white LED. The keyboard also comes with a detachable USB cable for easier traveling. Razer says this keyboard supports up to 80 million clicks, and it comes with a two-year warranty.

Overall, Razer’s BlackWidow Lite is a solid little keyboard, and today it’s selling for a fantastic price.

[Today’s deal: Blackwidow Lite TKL for $70 on Amazon.]