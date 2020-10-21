Should men take care of skincare, too? Geologie is making it easy

Men are more than prepared to openly discuss a lot of things. Like the merits of regular versus synthetic motor oils, bone-crushing MMA hits, or who the better drummer is: Bonham or Peart (it’s Bonham by the slightest of margins, by the way). But, while guys will easily talk about all these things and more, what they won’t discuss much, if at all, is their skincare routines.

Wait, back the truck up. Men have skincare routines? Well, truthfully, they usually don’t. And that’s kind of the point. After all, skin isn’t just a bag of soft tissue that holds muscles and fluids in place. It’s actually an organ — the largest in the human body, in fact — and it’s as vital for good health as the heart, lungs, or kidneys. So, if men fail to take care of their skin now, then it may likewise fail to take care of them later on.

That’s why the skincare company Geologie has come up with a product line, designed specifically for men, which makes adopting a self-care routine as painless as possible. It’s fast, convenient, and really affordable too. And, since the products are purchased via the web and delivered to your home, you don’t have to suffer through a shopping trip, poring over a complex selection of creams and ointments.

Instead, you just take a simple 30-second diagnostic quiz and Geologie uses that information to create a regimen just for you. They’ll select an array of products, send them to your home address, and even provide you with customer support so that the effectiveness of each item is maximized. Best of all, they even offer a 30-day trial that’s priced at a minuscule $37 and 14 day money-back guarantee, so there’s virtually no risk.

So, what comes with the trial set? Each customer will receive Geologie’s daily face wash, a morning face cream, a repairing night cream, and a nourishing eye cream. These four products combined will help to keep your skin healthy and youthful, so it’ll be able to do the job it needs to do in your later years. And, if you have a sliver of doubt, they aren’t exactly a flash in the pan either. They’ve been on the block for a while now, boast over 2,000 positive customer reviews, and they’ve been featured in magazines like Men’s Health and Esquire.

The point of all this: skincare isn't just for women. Go to the Geologie website now and check them out. If you like what you see and place a high value on your body’s biggest organ, then take the quiz and try their 30-day trial. When you consider what could happen if you neglect your own outer covering, then your choice should become obvious.