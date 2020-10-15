30% off: Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 7 laptop packs Thunderbolt 3 for $630

Anyone looking for a killer deal on a premium laptop need look no further than Staples today. The office supply retailer is selling a 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 for $630Remove non-product link, complete with a 1080p screen, a 10th-generation Intel processor, and Thunderbolt 3. That’s about $250 cheaper than the MSRP of $880 you’ll find elsewhere.

This notebook looks pretty darn sweet. It’s rocking a quad-core Intel “Ice Lake” Core i5-1035G1 processor with a 1.0GHz base clock that boosts all the way up to 3.6GHz. It also offers Hyper-Threading, doubling the number of processing threads available.

Lenovo doubled down on visuals with a discrete GeForce MX350 graphics card. The MX350 offers better graphics than Intel’s onboard UHD graphics, but it’s by no means a beefy graphics processor if you’re thinking about gaming. This Nvidia GPU exists mostly to help with high-resolution video playback and image editing tasks, though it can definitely take esports and retro-styled games for a whirl.

The display, as we mentioned measures 14 inches, with a crisp 1080p resolution. A 512GB SSD supplies speedy storage, and there’s 8GB of RAM. For ports, it has two USB 3.1 Gen 2 connections, and two unspecified USB ports (probably USB 2.0). There’s also the aforementioned Thunderbolt 3 port, which isn’t all that common in the Windows world, even on Intel laptops—and especially not on notebooks going for under $650. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 also packs Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth (again unspecified but probably 4 or 5).

Overall, this is an excellent-looking laptop with everything most people need, including a little future proofing on the Wi-Fi side. And today, it’s going for a fantastic price.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 with Core i5 for $630 on Staples.Remove non-product link]