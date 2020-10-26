Deal

This power strip cube is just $12.47, its lowest price ever

With four AC outlets and three USB ports in a 2.6-inch cube, the Xcentz power strip cube is a steal for $12.47 (nearly 48% off).

Contributor, PCWorld |

xcentz power cube
Xcentz

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Running out of outlet space is flat-out annoying, and traditional power strips can be unweildy. Enter the cube. Today, you can get the Xcentz power strip cube for $12.47, down from a list price of $24 and the lowest price we’ve seen it.

This little cube packs quite a few plug-in opportunities into a compact package, with four AC outlets and three USB ports in a 2.6-inch cube. A five-foot extension cord helps position your devices right where you want them, while a fire-retardant casing can help keep them safe. In addition, the cube’s smart charging technology adjusts its voltage output for each device plugged into it.

This power strip averages 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 550 user ratings on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: Xcentz power strip cube for $12.47. ]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes