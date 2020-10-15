Deal

The highly-rated Harman Kardon Onyx 4 Bluetooth speaker is $350 off

Grab one for just $100 right now

Contributor, PCWorld |

If you like fancy speakers, but don't like fancy prices, we've got the deal of the week for you. Harman Kardon is selling the Onyx Studio 4 for $100 right now, a whopping $350 off its MSRP.

The Onyx 4 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with up to 8 hours of playback, but you might not want to move it from your home. For one, it's not water-resistant. For another, the fabric cover and unique design will look nicer in a living room than many of its competitors. It features Bluetooth 4.2, and to pump out sound it's packing two 75mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters. 

The Onyx 4 can also integrate with Siri or Google Now on your phone via a button press thanks to some magic with the HK Connect smartphone app. It also has a built-in microphone for conference calls. We haven't reviewed this speaker, but we generally like Harman Kardon gear, and at $100 this speaker is well worth a look.

[Today's deal: Harman Kardon Onyx 4 for $100 at HarmanKardon.com]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
