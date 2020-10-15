The highly-rated Harman Kardon Onyx 4 Bluetooth speaker is $350 off

If you like fancy speakers, but don't like fancy prices, we've got the deal of the week for you. Harman Kardon is selling the Onyx Studio 4 for $100Remove non-product link right now, a whopping $350 off its MSRP.

The Onyx 4 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with up to 8 hours of playback, but you might not want to move it from your home. For one, it's not water-resistant. For another, the fabric cover and unique design will look nicer in a living room than many of its competitors. It features Bluetooth 4.2, and to pump out sound it's packing two 75mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters.

The Onyx 4 can also integrate with Siri or Google Now on your phone via a button press thanks to some magic with the HK Connect smartphone app. It also has a built-in microphone for conference calls. We haven't reviewed this speaker, but we generally like Harman Kardon gear, and at $100 this speaker is well worth a look.

[Today's deal: Harman Kardon Onyx 4 for $100 at HarmanKardon.com]