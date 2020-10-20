Deal

Amazon's one-day Anker sale brings all-time-lows on killer audio gear

Amp on your tunes for less

It's time to turn up the music and turn down the prices. Amazon is running a one-day sale on Aukey audio gear featuring earbuds, Bluetooth wireless audio adapters, and car adapters.

First up we have a pair of Aukey true wireless earbuds with active noise canceling and a charging case for $45. That's $15 off its $60 MSRP and the all-time low price for these buds. They have four built-in mics, IPX5 water resistance to stand-up to heavy sweat and moderate rain, and up to 35 hours of playtime when using the charging case to fill up.

Next, we have Aukey's Bluetooth wireless receiver for $10.49 down from $15. This device lets you broadcast tunes from your phone to your stereo speakers. It uses a battery instead of a wall outlet and Aukey says it has up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge. Finally, we have the Aukey Bluetooth Car Kit for $15.59 instead of $24, another all-time low price. This kit includes a three-port car charger with a Bluetooth receiver for taking hands-free calls and controlling your music without fussing around with your phone.

So if you're looking for some new audio gear without breaking the bank, this sale is an excellent way to get your tunes turned up.

[Today's deal: One-day sale Aukey audio devices sale on Amazon]

