Keeper Security promotion for Cyber Security Awareness Month

Cyber Security is a priority as our dependence on technology increases. We sometimes forget how fast and easily our online accounts can be hacked. Even though the reports of password breaches are posted on the internet every day, we just turn a blind eye and cross our fingers until the day we wake up shocked to learn that our sensitive data, like credit card information and pictures, have been compromised.

If you take some time to search the news or Google, you will find hundreds of cases of cyber attacks and data breaches. It is about time we made cyber security a key aspect of today's society.

What is Cyber Security Awareness Month?

Today, we all need to be aware of how the smart devices we are surrounded with can impact our lives in various ways, so we can act more responsibly to mitigate vulnerabilities. Together we can create a safe environment, which is the utmost necessity to achieve, especially in times when there is too much blind dependence on technology.

Due to the lack of cyber security-related knowledge, October was officially declared as the month of cyber security awareness as a way to heighten knowledge and awareness about the seriousness of cyber security. The movement began in October 2004 through the support of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance, and over time has gained a lot of popularity.

Tips for Cyber Security Awareness Month

Although there are many ways to mitigate risk, here is a list of a few important things that can help protect against cyber attacks.

Ensure your devices are working normally - The average user visits hundreds of sites every month, so there is a high chance you might land on a website that is infected, as 60% of all websites are. If you notice something unusual, such as popups, blue screens, or something slowing down your device, don't ignore these warning signs, even if they go away, from time to time. Invest in anti-malware software to clean the device and change all of your passwords regularly.

Always practice precaution - You should be careful about which websites you visit, the kind of personal information you give away to companies on the internet, what not to do when using public Wi-Fi, and basic things like figuring out if an email looks suspicious. When you stop thinking of the internet as a safe place, you will naturally start being more safety-conscious.

