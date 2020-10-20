You could win a Tesla just by donating to this children's charity

Tesla is the leading producer of electric vehicles in the world. And it’s easy to see why. Their cars are environmentally friendly, cost-efficient, and they look great too. Want to win one of your very own? Then you may want to read on to find out how.

Introducing the Tesla Giveaway Fundraiser, brought to you in part by The Futurist. To gain an entry to win an amazing Tesla Model 3 Standard of your very own, simply make a donation to the Playing For Change Foundation ― a non-profit organization that uses music education to foster positive change for children around the globe. The more you donate, then the better your chances are of winning.

And entering couldn’t be easier. Simply visit the contest page and select how many entries you want to purchase. You can get 100 entries for just $10, 250 for $25, 1000 entries for donating $50, or 2000 by pledging $100. And that’s all there is to it. Who knows? Someone has to win. Maybe it’ll be you.

There aren’t very many opportunities in life to make a positive difference while giving yourself a chance to gain something even greater. This is one of those times. Make a donation today and give yourself a chance to win a brand new Tesla Model 3 Standard valued at $39,990.

100 Entries to Win a 2020 Tesla Model 3 & Donate to Charity - $10



See Deal



