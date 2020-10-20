Start your holiday shopping now and save an extra 20% with code

2020 has been — to say the least — different. As far as retail goes, nothing has been business as usual. People are flocking to online shopping in droves and, as a result, delivery services are at capacity. Plan to shop online this gift-giving season? Better start now so you don’t miss out. And this list of 10 sale-priced items is a great place to start. Especially right now since you’ll save an extra 20 percent when you enter the code OCTSALE20 at checkout.

Star Galaxy Night Light Projector

Wish you could lay down and watch the night sky even in the middle of winter? Now you can with the Star Galaxy Night Light Projector. This device projects a view of stars and clouds in any interior space, so your favorite summer night time activities can be enjoyed all year round.

MSRP: $229.00

Sale Price: $69.99

With code OCTSALE20: $55.99

Star Galaxy Night Light Projector - $55.99 with code



FogBlock™Anti-Fog Solution for PPE Masks and Glasses

Masks are pretty commonplace these days. Know what else has become commonplace? Foggy glasses! If you want an easy solution to one of 2020’s biggest conundrums, then try FogBlock. Just spray a little on your lenses, let it dry for a few minutes, and voila. You’ll enjoy crystal clear vision for up to 24 hours.

MSRP: $14.00

Sale Price: $12.99

With code OCTSALE20: $10.39

FogBlock™Anti-Fog Solution for PPE Masks & Glasses - $10.39 with code



Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger

Most phone chargers are ugly. There, we said it. And that’s what makes the Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger so awesome. Unlike others that sit on top of your desk or table, the Hudly sticks to the underside and actually charges your Qi-enabled phone through the desktop material. That means no more cables or unsightly mess.

MSRP: $99.00

Sale Price: $69.99

With code OCTSALE20: $55.99

Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger - $55.99 with code



Autowit SuperCap 2: 12V Battery-Less Portable Jump Starter

Say hello to the next generation of portable car battery jump starters. Unlike previous iterations, the AutoWit doesn’t have to be charged for several hours on a regular basis in order to work. Just plug it into your car’s weak battery, wait a few minutes, and it’ll have enough juice to get your car started so you get on your way.

MSRP: $149.00

Sale Price: $125.00

With code OCTSALE20: $100.00

Autowit SuperCap 2: 12V Battery-Less Portable Jump Starter - $100 with code



FusionX Heated Massage Gun

Dealing with sore muscles? The FusionX has your back — literally! It features heated vibration technology that’s designed to get down into the deep tissues to melt away muscle pain, relax spasms, and relieve joint stiffness. It’s super easy to operate too and the battery provides up to five hours of usage in between charges, so it’ll last for the long haul.

MSRP: $299.00

Sale Price: $199.99

With code OCTSALE20: $159.99

FusionX Heated Massage Gun - $159.99 with code



QUAD Wireless Charging Station

The QUAD is nothing short of amazing. It features the ability to wirelessly charge up to three Qi-enabled devices at once, a built-in Apple Watch charger, and a Lightning port so you can use an Apple device while it charges.

MSRP: $154.00

Sale Price: $149.99

With code OCTSALE20: $119.99

QUAD Wireless Charging Station - $119.99 with code



iRyno Infrared Digital Non-Contact Thermometer

Accurate temperature readings are just a couple of seconds away with the iRyno. This infrared digital non-contact thermometer is highly accurate, has a color coded indicator light, can be used for cooking and other applications, and it’s FDA certified so it’s safe to use with your family.

MSRP: $69.00

Sale Price: $39.99

With code OCTSALE20: $31.99

iRyno Infrared Digital Non-Contact Thermometer - $31.99 with code



Smart Nano Bots PCB Construction Set (Toolkit Not Included)

This kit is perfect for tinkerers of all ages. It features every component needed to build seven small, functioning robots. And virtually anyone can easily put them together, even without a degree from MIT. It’s one of those rare stocking stuffers that just can’t miss.

MSRP: $99.00

Sale Price: $59.99

With code OCTSALE20: $47.20

Smart Nano Bots PCB Construction Set (Toolkit Not Included) - $47.20 with code



Pictar Home-Office Kit

If you’ve been incorporating video calls into your daily routine, then the Pictar is a must purchase. It’s a kit that includes a clip-on wide angle lens, a flexible tripod, and a smart light ― complete with filters — that’ll give all your video communications a professional touch.

MSRP: $139.00

Sale Price: $89.99

With code OCTSALE20: $71.99

Pictar Home-Office Kit - $71.99 with code



LUFT Cube Portable Filterless Air Purifier

Clean air is within reach when you have the LUFT Cube nearby. This portable air purifier uses UV rays to clean the air of toxic chemical gases, molds, bacteria, allergens, and unpleasant odors. It’s filterless so there’s no maintenance, it’s eco-friendly, and it requires no set up. Just use it right out of the box.

MSRP: $109.00

With code OCTSALE20: $87.20

LUFT Cube Portable Filterless Air Purifier - $87.20 with code



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.