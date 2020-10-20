Deal

Go bilingual with $170 off Rosetta Stone's language packs

Learn Spanish, French, Italian, or German and save

Go beyond cómo se dice and no hablo español and start speaking Spanish con fluidez with this excellent one-day deal at Amazon. The online retailer is selling the Rosetta Stone Learn packs with Lifetime Online Access for $150. That's the all-time low price for this software, which is available in Spanish, Italian, German, French, and English.

As part of the bundle, you get an instruction book, grammar book, and Spanish-English dictionary plus the online resources. That's an excellent package for people who are just getting started on a new language or those who already have a grounding in the language and want to improve on what they've got.

After that's done, you can branch out to any of Rosetta Stone's more than 20 languages from Arabic to Greek to Vietnamese. You don't get the books for any of those languages, but you do get access to the online courses.

Rosetta Stone's lifetime subscription lets you access the lessons on desktop or mobile until the software is retired. As it says on the Amazon product page, "This lifetime product will be supported for its life, meaning as long as Rosetta Stone makes the product available." But since Rosetta Stone is one of the best names in language learning, we expect that will be a long time.

[Today's deal: Rosetta Stone Learn a language pack with Lifetime Online Access for $149]

