Save 50%: Lumen5 makes social media video production a breeze

Video production has always been something that’s best left to the professionals. But not everyone can afford to hire a videographer so, for those people, we recommend the Lumen5 Video Maker Starter Plan — which is being offered right now at half price.

Lumen5 provides an easy and inexpensive way to produce marketing videos for consumption via social media. It features state-of-the-art AI technology that takes your vision and transforms it into a professional-looking work of art, suitable to be posted on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or what have you.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/6BRvYZKDeFc

What makes Lumen5 so awesome is the fact that, although the video is generated for you, you remain in control right from the beginning. You choose the script, you select the images and backgrounds, you decide the fonts and colors. At the end of the day, Lumen5 only provides the polish and shine that’s needed to make your ideas sparkle.

And there’s never been a better time to get it. Purchase a one-year subscription to the popular and award-winning Lumen5 Video Maker Starter Plan right now for just $179.99, which represents a huge savings over the regular price of $360.

 
