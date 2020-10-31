This popular and highly rated language learning app is discounted by 28% today

People that are able to speak more than one language often enjoy social and career advantages over those who can’t. Obviously, then, it makes a whole heap of sense to learn another language. But what’s the best way to go about it? If you’re looking for a learning system that’s both flexible and effective, then Memrise may be right up your alley.

Memrise, for a lot of people, simply works better than other types of language learning programs. Those other options are oftentimes rigid, difficult, and boring. And maybe that’s fine for some. Other people, however, want a more intuitive and natural way to learn a language. For them, the Memrise app and its three-step learning approach is ideal. And, as it turns out, there’s a lot of those people out there.

Memrise, in fact, has received more than a million positive reviews from satisfied users on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store combined. And it was rated the fourth-best language learning app by the folks over at CNET.com too. The point is, if you need to learn another language, you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not giving Memrise a try. And, since you can get a lifetime subscription for $99.99 ― a savings of $39 off the usual price ― there’s never been a better time.

