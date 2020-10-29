This new-school car insurance company wants to help you save money and time

Accidents happen. In fact, the average American will be involved in a car accident once every 18 years. The out-of-pocket costs for property damage or bodily injury can be incredibly expensive if you’re found liable. Car insurance companies exist for this very reason. Just pay thousands in premiums year after year, and your insurer will cover the damages when they happen.

Most customers are happy with this arrangement, but what they don’t know is that you can switch insurance companies at any time. That means you should shop for better coverage and lower prices as often as possible. Unfortunately, you'll quickly find that many providers give antiquated plans that offer coverage you don’t need. For something so essential, car insurance shouldn’t be complicated. All you need is great service at a fair rate so you can focus on the things you love, and Clearcover car insurance delivers just that.

Clearcover offers a technology-driven approach to car insurance, and it only takes a few minutes to get a quote. The Clearcover app lets you do almost everything digitally, like paying your bills, accessing your policy information, and filing claims. Best of all, Clearcover provides all of this while making it easy for consumers to understand their insurance policy. This is perfect if you prefer an easy way to manage your car insurance policy.

Clearcover’s digital-first approach makes getting coverage simple and convenient, but you don't have to take our word for it. As this satisfied customer* puts it, “I got the coverage I wanted at a price that was HALF of what I had been paying. So far, all is good with Clearcover!"

Big insurance companies spend billions of dollars each year to try to get your business, but their plans aren’t always perfect for you. Clearcover changes the game by using technology to give you better coverage at lower prices. There's really nothing stopping you from checking out Clearcover today to see how much you can save by switching.

Clearcover is currently available in the following states: Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

*Review submitted by C.C.