Learn how to code your own AI technologies for just $40

AI-powered technologies are popping up all over the place. And even in some industries that maybe we wouldn’t have expected, such as in finance and health care. If you want to find out what it’s all about and gain some insight into this emerging field, then we recommend purchasing The Ultimate Python and Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle.

This web-based skills training bundle is ideal for those new to the world of AI. It includes nine highly rated courses that introduce students to the technology, shows them how to code using the Python programming language, and then lets them apply these skills to create their own artificial intelligence tech. It’s the full meal deal and, today, it’s offered at a ridiculously low price.

The Ultimate Python and Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle is worth $1,791. When you purchase all nine beginner-friendly courses together in one package, however, you’ll save over 90 percent off this value and get it for just $39.96.

The Ultimate Python & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle - $39.96



See Deal



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.