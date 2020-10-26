This 27-inch Dell monitor is just $160 after a $90 discount

Whether you’re using your computer for work or play, more screen real estate is always a good thing. And right now, you can get a Dell 1080p display with FreeSync and a spacious 27-inch screen for just $160 on Dell.comRemove non-product link and Amazon. That’s a whopping $60 off its usual price.

The Dell S2721H is an IPS display with a refresh rate of 75Hz and a response time of 5ms. The viewing angle is 178 degrees and it’s tuned to reduce the amount of blue light for a more comfortable viewing experience. IPS panels also provide more vivid color reproduction than the TN screens typically found in this price range, a boon for both gaming and productivity tasks.

Dell’s monitor features two HDMI 1.4 ports, two built-in speakers, and a security slot if people are prone to running past your desk and grabbing your monitor.

The FreeSync support will make gamers happy, and AMD’s site says FreeSync will work all the way up to 75Hz. This monitor has the ability to boost frame rates a bit past the all-important 60 frames per second, and FreeSync ensures you won’t be hit with excessive screen tearing or stuttering, perfect for buttery smooth gaming awesomeness.

Dell is an excellent display maker and getting this 27-inch, 75Hz 1080p FreeSync monitor for $160 is a spectacular deal. Don’t miss out.

[Today’s deal: Dell S2721H for $160 at Dell.comRemove non-product link and Amazon.]