60% off refurbished Apple products at OWC Octoberfest sale

Shop refurbished Apple products for less at OWC Octoberfest sale

Apple products are usually priced somewhat higher than comparable devices, but from computers to smartphones, these devices are popular for being trendy, compelling, and pleasant to use. That's why, no matter how much money is spent, at the end of the day, customers are pleased with their purchases. When you ask loyal Apple users, they would tell you how satisfied they are with their experience.

Are you planning on buying an Apple device, be it Mac pro or Airpods, but are curious to know if there is a way to get it for less, then you've come to the right place. OWC is running a big Octoberfest Sale and this is a great opportunity for anyone, whether you're a current Apple user or buying an Apple product for the first time, to save hundreds on your purchase. Get a better-quality device and pay less for it.

Why buy a used Apple product instead of a new one?

Now we all know what it means and how lovely the smell of a brand new box of Mac Pro might make you feel, b think thoroughly before you make your choice. Is that brief moment of excitement enough to justify the extra hundreds you will be spending? When it comes to Apple products, the used ones are as good as new, especially if you're buying it from a trusted retailer like OWC that not only sells high-quality products but also offers prices as low as wholesale prices to retail customers. Should you have any concerns about the condition of the used device, it will be perfectly good and you can rest assured of that.

Used Apple products available at OWC

At OWC, you can find a whole range of Apple products:

Refurbished Macbooks - Pro and Air

Refurbished iMac + iMac Pro

Dock station for Mac

iPhone

iPad and iPad Pro

Airpods

Apple accessories, and more.

It is one of the biggest retailers of tech products, and if this is your first time buying an older or used tech device, this is the best place to go if you're in pursuit of a quality item. You can visit their website to learn more about the products that are on offer.

Which products are featured on the OWC Octoberfest Sale?

The Octoberfest Sale is one of the biggest sale events at OWC, and right now is the best time to go get what you like as you can score serious savings on advanced high-tech products, especially Apple products.

Here's a list of the items featured in this sale:

Apple accessories (genuine)

MacBook Pro and Air with retina (SSD upgrades)

Mac Pro, MacBook, Mac mini, iMac, MacBook Pro and Air.

This just scratches the surface. At this sale, you can get some of the most wanted items as more than 500 items will be on sale through October. Don't miss out on the chance to get your hands on products like Apple Beats Studio2, Apple HomePod with Siri, Memory Kit for iMac, and more amazing products at ridiculously low prices.







There are options available for different types of shipping within the 48 contiguous states: Same Day Shipping, Priority Shipping, etc. and the cost of shipping for orders $49 or less is calculated on the checkout page. Also, you can find special offers and OWC promo codes for Apple products available at PCWorld. These discounts can often save you upwards of 60% on your purchase.