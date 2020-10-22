This Razer gaming sale has deals on mice, backpacks, earbuds, and more

If you need to upgrade your gaming arsenal, today’s the day to load up. Amazon is throwing a Razer gaming accessories saleRemove non-product link with some solid deals on offer. It’s not as vast as the Prime Day sale earlier this month, but the current sale has some great bargains. Here are our top three choices from the sale.

Whether you use the Force on the right or the left, Razer’s Atheris ambidextrous wireless mouse for $40 will suit all players (as well as most wallets). This a special Stormtrooper edition of the Atheris with a nice graphic covering the entire mouse. This mouse has a 7,200 DPI sensor, which is plenty of responsiveness for most people (esports fanatics excepted, who should check out the 16,000 DPI Razer Mamba Elite instead). Razer says this mouse offers up to 350 hours of battery life.

If you need a tactical bag for your gear that still has those all-important gamer accents, check out the Razer Tactical v2 17-inch laptop backpack for $113. That’s $40 off the usual price. This laptop features a ballistic nylon exterior, a roll-top design for greater carrying capacity, and a dedicated pocket for laptops up to 17.3 inches.

Finally, we like the looks of the Razer Hammerhead earbuds with active noise cancellation for $57.79, down from $83. These wired earbuds feature dual drivers, a custom tuned digital-to-analog converter, and active noise cancellation when you plug them in to a USB-C port.

There are a few more deals in this sale, including the tenkeyless BlackWidow Lite keyboard we called out earlier in the week.

