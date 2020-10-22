Deal

This Razer gaming sale has deals on mice, backpacks, earbuds, and more

Amazon has a few deals on Razer gaming gear today, including gaming mice, keyboards, and backpacks.

Contributor, PCWorld |

stormtrooperrazermouse
Razer

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you need to upgrade your gaming arsenal, today’s the day to load up. Amazon is throwing a Razer gaming accessories sale with some solid deals on offer. It’s not as vast as the Prime Day sale earlier this month, but the current sale has some great bargains. Here are our top three choices from the sale.

Whether you use the Force on the right or the left, Razer’s Atheris ambidextrous wireless mouse for $40 will suit all players (as well as most wallets). This a special Stormtrooper edition of the Atheris with a nice graphic covering the entire mouse. This mouse has a 7,200 DPI sensor, which is plenty of responsiveness for most people (esports fanatics excepted, who should check out the 16,000 DPI Razer Mamba Elite instead). Razer says this mouse offers up to 350 hours of battery life. 

If you need a tactical bag for your gear that still has those all-important gamer accents, check out the Razer Tactical v2 17-inch laptop backpack for $113. That’s $40 off the usual price. This laptop features a ballistic nylon exterior, a roll-top design for greater carrying capacity, and a dedicated pocket for laptops up to 17.3 inches.

Finally, we like the looks of the Razer Hammerhead earbuds with active noise cancellation for $57.79, down from $83. These wired earbuds feature dual drivers, a custom tuned digital-to-analog converter, and active noise cancellation when you plug them in to a USB-C port.

There are a few more deals in this sale, including the tenkeyless BlackWidow Lite keyboard we called out earlier in the week.

[Today’s deal: Razer gaming accessories sale on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes