The Fire HD 10 tablet is almost half off, but not at Amazon

Best Buy has an excellent deal for anybody who needs an extra large distraction device. The big box retailer is selling the latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with 32GB of storage for $80Remove non-product link. That’s $70 off the usual price, and right now you can’t even get this tablet at Amazon since it’s on back order.

The sale price at Best Buy covers all the various colors of this tablet, including black, blue, plum, and white. The Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch display with 1920-by-1200 resolution, and it includes a pair of low-res, 2 megapixel cameras. For charging, the tablet has a USB-C port and comes with a standard USB to Type-C cable and power adapter. It also offers wireless connectivity via 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The tablet’s hardware specs are very nice for the price—especially today’s price—but the real magic with this tablet comes from the software. Like most Amazon devices, the Fire HD 10 comes with Alexa built-in for basic web searches, voice control access to music, online shopping, and messaging. The Fire HD 10 also offers seamless access to Amazon’s various online services.

It’s a solid entertainment tablet and right now it’s nearly half off—but not at Amazon.

