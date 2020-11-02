24-hour sale: Get spectacular Samsung SSDs at fantastic prices

Store all the things at an excellent price today. Amazon is throwing a one-day sale on Samsung solid state drivesRemove non-product link. It's not a huge sale, covering just the Samsung 860 EVO and the Samsung T7 Portable, but the prices are still excellent on those spectacular SSDs, and we found another nice deal as well. The sale ends just before midnight on Monday evening Pacific time.

The 500GB Samsung 860 EVO is just $54 today, which is $16 lower than its most recent price and all around excellent price for this drive. The Samsung 860 EVO spent a good amount of time as our favorite SSD for most people, but has since been replaced the SK Hynix Gold S31. Still, this is a fantastic SATA III drive and as we said in our SSD round-up, it's "a solid blend of speed, price, compatibility, and reliability."

Next, the 2TB Samsung T7 Portable is $250, down from a $370 MSRP. This is the all-time low price that we also saw for a few days in late October. We haven't reviewed this drive, but we did review the Touch version with a fingerprint scanner and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars. This touch-less version supports up to 1050 Megabytes per second transfer times via USB 3.2 Gen 2, according to Samsung. This is a large, speedy drive that would be fantastic for backups, a personal media library, and maybe even a game or two.

Finally, we found one deal that's outside the one-day sale, but still worth mentioning. The massive 2TB Samsung 870 QVO is available for $200, $20 off its most recent price.

[Today's deal: One-day Samsung SSD sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]