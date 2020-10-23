Get 10 spooky games for $15 in the Humble Thrills & Chills Bundle

Humble is back with a Halloween-flavored games bundle that offers scary good value, complete with some of our favorite titles from our round-up of the best PC horror games. The bundle runs until early November so you have plenty of time to grab this bundle before the big day on October 31.

Like most Humble Bundles, you pay what you want for this one, with different games becoming unlocked at various price points.

First up at the $1 tier we have Pacify and Distraint 2, both of which are very well reviewed on Steam. Pacify is a first-person game where you are hired to check out a creepy house to make sure it’s not full of ghouls and goblins. You can imagine how that works out. Distraint 2 is a “2D psychological horror adventure game”.

The second tier unlocks when you pay more than the average donation, which at this writing cost $9.36. This level offers five more games, including The Letter, a horror visual novel, DARQ, Blood: Fresh Supply, Desolate, and Detention. The third game, Blood: Fresh Supply gets a shout-out in our roundup of great PC horror games. We’ve also played Detention, which puts a unique Eastern Asian spin on horror that isn’t often seen. It’s short, but sticks with you.

Finally, the topmost $15 tier adds another three games: The Blackout Club, Dusk, and Layers of Fear 2. The two latter titles also get callouts in our roundup of the best scary games. We said Layers of Fear 2 was a “masterpiece of art direction,” while retro shooter Dusk “takes you through sinister farms and abandoned cityscapes.”

This Humble Bundle offers excellent value with proceeds going to Trick or Treat for Unicef USA and Child’s Play—so pay a bit more, if you can.

[Today’s deal: Humble Thrills & Chills Bundle.]