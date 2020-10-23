The best portable gaming laptop, Asus' ROG Zephyrus G14, is $250 off

If you’re on the hunt for a laptop that can game at home but still travel to work or school without breaking your back, today’s your lucky day. Our favorite portable gaming laptop is $250 cheaper right now. Best Buy is selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,200Remove non-product link.

We gave this sleek, yet loaded laptop 4.5 out of 5 stars, an Editor’s Choice Award, and included it in our round-up of the best gaming laptops of 2020. To put it simply: we adore this notebook. “Just give Asus your money,” we said. “This laptop packs a stupid amount of performance into a stupidly small and stupidly light frame.” It weighs just 3.5 pounds.

The Zephyrus G14 features a Zen 2 Ryzen 9 4900HS, a 14-inch display with 1080p resolution, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB Intel 660P NVMe SSD. For graphics, it’s rocking an RTX 2060 Max Q featuring the big RTX goodies like real-time ray tracing and deep learning super sampling. That graphics card easily excels at gaming, hitting well over the magic 60fps threshold on this laptop's 1080p display.

The keyboard doesn’t heat up too badly, but the fans were on the loud side. As for battery life, the ROG Zephyrus G14 delivers great results for a gaming laptop, delivering over six hours of runtime in our looping video battery rundown test. (We found you could expect about 90 minutes of instense gameplay without plugging in.)

As we said in our review, we like this laptop because “it’s a 3.5-pound laptop with real performance chops...for someone who actually needs this kind of performance in as light a laptop as possible, we can think of no other laptop around that can touch it today.”

[Today’s deal: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,200 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]