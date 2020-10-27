This $39 VPN protects you and up to five devices for life

Hackers can gain access to virtually any network, even some password-protected ones, without too much trouble. That puts your information and identity at risk. But preventing an attack isn’t difficult, nor is it expensive, with a subscription to VPN Unlimited — temporarily discounted by 80 percent.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ieuMOTVG9Vo

VPN Unlimited is among the best values you’ll find in a VPN service today. They provide elite protection against all kinds of cybercrime by encrypting your web traffic so that no one — not hackers, identity thieves, or even government agencies — can intercept it. That means you’ll be able to access the web using any kind of network and not risk having your personal data stolen.

A lifetime subscription lets you secure either five or ten devices at once, depending on the package you choose. They include unlimited traffic bandwidth, unlimited high-speed connections, and access to their huge network of global servers. It’s probably the best value available in a VPN today, especially since their five device lifetime subscription is price dropped to just $39.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription - $39



See Deal



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.