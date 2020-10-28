Deal

Sabrent storage sale chops high-end PCIe 4.0 drives to all-time lows

Get blazingly fast speeds for super-low prices

If you're like us and live on the bleeding edge of computing, we've got the deal you've been waiting for. Amazon is running a one-day sale on Sabrent storage drives with a special focus on high-end PCIe 4.0 Rocket M.2 SSDs. Many of the items available are at all-time-low prices, but the sale ends tonight so act fast.

Since these drives all use the aforementioned PCIe 4.0 interface, you’ll need either an AMD X570 or B550 motherboard plus a Ryzen 3000 or Ryzen 5000 desktop processor. Intel says it will support PCIe 4.0 with Rocket Lake, but we’re not there yet.

First up is the 1TB Sabrent Rocket Gen4 for $150 down $170 from its $320 MSRP and the best price we've tracked. It promises speeds of up to 5000 MB/s (read) and 4400 MB/s (write) when using a supported motherboard. There's also a 1TB version with a heatsink for $165 down from $220 if you have cooling concerns. And if you don't need that much space, there’s a 500GB model for $90 instead of $120, also an all-time low.

Also part of the sale is the insanely small Sabrent Rocket Nano, a teeny tiny 2.75-inch external SSD drive that supports USB 3.2 and delivers super-speedy 10Gbps throughput. The best option there is the 1TB version for $119.24, down from $159 and the best price we've ever seen.

