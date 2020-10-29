This $648 Excel e-training bundle is just $40 today

As far as business software goes, Microsoft Excel is king. No other spreadsheet title is as universally accepted, nor remotely poised to knock it off its throne. The point? If you want to compete for jobs, then knowing how to use Excel is about as essential as knowing how to get out of bed in the morning and put on a pair of pants.

That’s why we’re pleased to offer readers The Complete Excel Excellence Bundle. It’s an economical e-Learning package that can turn anyone into an Excel pro, even if they have no prior experience. And, since the courses are delivered via the web, there are no actual schedules to keep or classroom sessions to attend. You just log in when you have time and go at your own pace. It’s the no-pressure way to get key skills training that could pay off big time in the years ahead.

When you consider the costs associated with post-secondary training, then The Complete Excel Excellence Bundle becomes a no brainer. That’s because you can get the entire package today for just $39.99, which represents a savings of over 90 percent off the cumulative value of each individual course. And we’d wager that it’s likely far less than what you’d pay for the same training in your community, so we’d recommend striking while the iron is hot.

