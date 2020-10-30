Grab a pair of excellent Beats Solo3 headphones for cheaper than ever

While we're all waiting to see if the long-rumored AirPods Studio over-ear headphones make an appearance, you can grab a great pair of booming headphones for an all-time-low price today. Amazon is selling the Beats Solo3 headphones in seven different colors for $120Remove non-product link, $80 odd the $200 MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen.

These headphones will pair with any supported Bluetooth device, but Apple users get all the bells and whistles. They feature Apple's W1 Bluetooth chip for easy pairing with compatible devices as well as hands-free "Hey Siri" support. They also have up to 40 hours of battery life as well as "Fast Fuel" charging mode that can give you up to three hours of playback time after five minutes of charging.

In the box, you get a carrying case and a charging cable. They come in a variety of colors, but you can choose from seven colors here, including the newest "Club" colors as well as standard black, silver, and rose gold.

