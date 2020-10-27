The Vantrue N2 Pro dash cam is back to $120 today, its lowest price

Dash cams are pretty handy for keeping an eye on your car, both when you’re behind the wheel and when you aren’t. But they can get a little pricey, especially when you add lots of features. Today, though, the feature-heavy Vantrue N2 Pro dash cam is back to $120 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $200 and a match for the cheapest we’ve seen it.

This dash cam has dual front and back cameras, so you can catch what’s going on both in front of and inside your vehicle. That interior camera features Sony infrared night vision, so you can capture what’s going on inside your car even when it’s dark. While in 24-hour parking mode, the cameras will automatically start when the ignition starts, and will record audio with the dash cam’s built-in microphone.

In addition, so you won’t need to add storage, loop recording will overwrite older footage (though you can add a microSD card up to 256GB). We named the Vantrue N1 Pro our pick for “the best budget front dash cam,” and with the N2’s chock-full feature set, and especially at this discounted price, it seems like a solid pick as well.

[Today’s deal: Vantrue N2 Pro dash cam from Amazon for $120]