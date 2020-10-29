The New Standard for Modern Business Notebooks

As companies muscle through on-going economic and logistical shifts, many are recognizing the need for more robust and flexible mobile PC solutions to empower their remote workers.

The changes have ushered in a need to get more out of a business notebook. With breakthrough performance, long-lasting battery life, and an array of professional manageability features that help enable secure and productive remote work without draining IT resources, AMD Ryzen™ PRO 4000 series processors are defining a new standard for modern business PCs. These processors provide organizations with enterprise-grade computing horsepower in a sleek, mobile form factor, eliminating the need to choose between the flexibility of a laptop or desktop-grade performance.

“The Ryzen PRO 4000 processor family delivers capabilities typically seen in desktop platforms, such as 8 cores and 16 threads, in sleek, stylish notebooks offering all-day battery life with the Ryzen™ 7 4750U processor[2]– so there are no trade-offs,” says Matt Unangst, Director of Commercial Business at AMD. “Employees want as much performance as they can get. They want the flexibility to do what they need to do, whether that’s in the office, working from home, or in an airport or plane. That’s what translates into productivity.”

Meeting the new standard

Based on the needs of today’s workforce, here are the core requirements for a modern business notebook:

Breakthrough performance. Today’s business users need streamlined interfaces and near real-time performance as they juggle myriad tasks, applications, and browser windows. They may be simultaneously interacting with colleagues on a video conference, or searching the web for data. The Ryzen PRO 4000 processors offer up to 8 cores and 16 threads—more than other ultra-thin business notebooks[3]—to deliver top-of-line performance and responsiveness for popular business applications.

For example, the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U platform offers up to 37% faster performance running Microsoft Office in PCMark 10 Applications benchmark compared to the previous generation Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U processor.[1] The same AMD platform in the same test scenario offers up to 19% faster performance in Microsoft Word, up to 77% faster performance in Excel, and up to 27% performance uplift in PowerPoint[1]. AMD Ryzen PRO graphics also ensure top-notch performance for graphics-intensive applications like videoconferencing and visually-rich digital media.

Long-lasting battery life. Flexibility and productivity are critical for today’s workers, whether they are attending meetings in an office environment or working remotely. The Ryzen PRO 4000 processors employ leading-edge technology to deliver excellent battery life, up to 24 hours on a premium platform 2 . AMD has engineered the Ryzen PRO 4000 processors to enable long battery life while still delivering great performance. For the employee who wants performance working from home, or battery life while on the road, he doesn’t need to make a tradeoff.

Ready for enterprise business. AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 solutions feature AMD PRO security, a multi-layered security approach which leverages features at the silicon layer, OS layer, and platform layer to help protect against modern threats. In addition to enabling breakthrough performance, AMD's "Zen 2" processor architecture was designed from the ground up with a focus on security features, and acts as a foundational layer to build additional security features on.

AMD’s Memory Guard technology, another prominent security feature, employs system memory encryption to help protect confidential data and information in a PC. According to third-party surveys and data, a laptop is stolen every 53 seconds, and 80% of the costs associated with laptop loss can be tied to a data breach.[2],[3]. With AMD Memory Guard, available exclusively on Ryzen PRO processors, AMD is helping drive security innovation throughout the PC ecosystem. In addition, the AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 platform also supports Bitlocker and complements Windows® 10 PRO security capabilities, including Windows Device Guard and enhanced sign-on.

In addition to security, manageability is also a critical consideration among IT decision makers; IT departments, already stretched thin, will find the platform’s robust feature set – AMD PRO manageability – helps simplify tasks surrounding deployment, imaging, patching, updating, and remote management.

Optimized for remote work. Business notebooks built with the Ryzen PRO 4000 platform include all of the must-have features to enable productive remote workers, including support for Wi-Fi™ 64, LTE, options for upgraded displays, and built-in, high-resolution cameras.

Given the challenges of today’s work environment, employees need more than the average mobile platform to remain productive and engaged. The AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 solution offers a no-compromise option. Defining a new standard for Modern Business PCs, the Ryzen PRO 4000 series processors offers breakthrough performance and long battery life, while supporting the security and manageability features that businesses depend on.

[1] Testing as of 1/24/2020 by AMD Performance Labs on a Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Reference Platform vs. Ryzen 7 PRO 3700U (HP EliteBook 745 G6). PCMark is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation. Results may vary. RNP-6

[2]“All Day Battery Life” is defined as at least 8 hours of continuous battery life per the MobileMark 14 benchmark test. A properly configured HP EliteBook 835 G7 with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Processor, gets up to 24 hours of MM14 battery life: https://press.hp.com/us/en/press-releases/2020/hp-provides-ultimate-office-experience-at-home.html Actual battery life will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: system configuration and software, settings, product use and age, and operating conditions. AMD has not independently tested or verified the battery life claim. See www.bapco.com for additional details. RNP-28.

[2] https://www.ibm.com/security/data-breach

[3] As of February 2020. “Most Cores and Threads” in a mobile business processor for ultrathin notebooks. RNP-19

[3] http://www.channelpronetwork.com/article/mobile-device-security-startling-statistics-data-loss-and-data-breaches

[4]Wi-Fi 6 availability varies by laptop manufacturer and are system configuration dependent. Check with your laptop manufacturer for compatibility information. GD-149.